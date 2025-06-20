Do you recognise anyone in these photos of people enjoying Greatham Feast?placeholder image
Do you recognise anyone in these photos of people enjoying Greatham Feast?

Here are 19 photos to start this year’s Greatham Feast celebrations in Hartlepool

By Madeleine Raine
Published 20th Jun 2025, 15:18 BST
Greatham Feast is well underway and locals have already started to gather to enjoy the ancient celebrations which are now in their 564th year.

To celebrate, residents have been taking part in the annual pub games, the village baby competition and football tournament.

Here are some pictures from the ongoing event.

Zak Chapelhow and Poppy Barnes are this year's Feast King and Queen. Photo: Other, third party

The overall winner of the baby competition this year was Myles Ridley, aged 20 months. He also came first place in the 18 to 30 month category. Photo: Madeleine Raine

Sophie Todd, aged six weeks, came joint first in the Feast's baby competition zero to six months category. Photo: Madeleine Raine

Jacques Carter, aged 3 months, came joint first place in the baby competition's zero to six months category. Photo: Madeleine Raine

