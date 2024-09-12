Rising concerns over the condition of the market hall saw large parts of it closed off to customers and stall holders throughout 2024, with shopping centre bosses taking the decision to close it completely in the September.
The Mail decided to dig into its archives to show its readers a snippet of what life was like at the Indoor Market.
1. Bed, Bath and Beauty
Debra Proudlock (left) and Jo Dyer, from Bed, Bath and Beauty, pose for a photo in 2010. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Hair galore
Sophie Smith is pictured at her market stall back in 2012. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Hartlepool Hospice
Gilian, Steph and Stephen Ryan of Stephen Ryan's Fruit and Veg stall raised £1,535 for the Hartlepool and District Hospice in memory of Stephen's sister Linda Chapman in 2015. Photo: Other, third party
4. Big smiles
Bill and Debbie Boddy pose for a photo at their Hartlepool Indoor Market stall in 2016. Photo: Frank Reid