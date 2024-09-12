Time to take a trip down memory lane.placeholder image
Here are 19 retro photos of Hartlepool’s indoor market one year on from its closure

By Madeleine Raine
Published 12th Sep 2024, 10:54 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2025, 14:09 BST
The Indoor Market in Hartlepool’s Middleton Grange Shopping Centre closed for good on Friday, September 13, 2024 after half a century.

Rising concerns over the condition of the market hall saw large parts of it closed off to customers and stall holders throughout 2024, with shopping centre bosses taking the decision to close it completely in the September.

The Mail decided to dig into its archives to show its readers a snippet of what life was like at the Indoor Market.

Debra Proudlock (left) and Jo Dyer, from Bed, Bath and Beauty, pose for a photo in 2010.

1. Bed, Bath and Beauty

Debra Proudlock (left) and Jo Dyer, from Bed, Bath and Beauty, pose for a photo in 2010. Photo: Frank Reid

Sophie Smith is pictured at her market stall back in 2012.

2. Hair galore

Sophie Smith is pictured at her market stall back in 2012. Photo: Frank Reid

Gilian, Steph and Stephen Ryan of Stephen Ryan's Fruit and Veg stall raised £1,535 for the Hartlepool and District Hospice in memory of Stephen's sister Linda Chapman in 2015.

3. Hartlepool Hospice

Gilian, Steph and Stephen Ryan of Stephen Ryan's Fruit and Veg stall raised £1,535 for the Hartlepool and District Hospice in memory of Stephen's sister Linda Chapman in 2015. Photo: Other, third party

Bill and Debbie Boddy pose for a photo at their Hartlepool Indoor Market stall in 2016.

4. Big smiles

Bill and Debbie Boddy pose for a photo at their Hartlepool Indoor Market stall in 2016. Photo: Frank Reid

