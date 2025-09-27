Here are some of the main works involving road and lane closures across the town in the coming months.placeholder image
Here are 21 major roadworks and lane closures happening in Hartlepool over the coming weeks and months

By Madeleine Raine
Published 27th Sep 2025, 13:57 BST
It’s not a great time to be a driver in Hartlepool, with multiple roadworks schemes due to take place.

Here are some of the main works involving road and lane closures across the town between September 29 and December 1.

Maritime Avenue, next to McDonald's, will be closed from September 29 until October 17 to allow for Northern Powergrid to conduct their works.

1. Maritime Avenue

Maritime Avenue, next to McDonald's, will be closed from September 29 until October 17 to allow for Northern Powergrid to conduct their works.

There will be multi-way lights at the junction of Masefield Road and Thackery Road on September 30 as Northumbrian Water conduct their surveys.

2. Masefield Road

There will be multi-way lights at the junction of Masefield Road and Thackery Road on September 30 as Northumbrian Water conduct their surveys.

Northumbrian Water will be inspecting a manhole outside number 33 Lancaster Road on September 30. Two-way lights will be in place.

3. Lancaster Road

Northumbrian Water will be inspecting a manhole outside number 33 Lancaster Road on September 30. Two-way lights will be in place.

On October 1 at the junction of Masefield Road, Thackerey Road and Galsworthy Road, there will be multi-way lights as Northumbrian Water inspect manholes.

4. Masefield Road

On October 1 at the junction of Masefield Road, Thackerey Road and Galsworthy Road, there will be multi-way lights as Northumbrian Water inspect manholes.

