Here are some of the main works involving road and lane closures across the town between September 29 and December 1.
1. Maritime Avenue
Maritime Avenue, next to McDonald's, will be closed from September 29 until October 17 to allow for Northern Powergrid to conduct their works. Photo: Google Maps
2. Masefield Road
There will be multi-way lights at the junction of Masefield Road and Thackery Road on September 30 as Northumbrian Water conduct their surveys. Photo: Google Maps
3. Lancaster Road
Northumbrian Water will be inspecting a manhole outside number 33 Lancaster Road on September 30. Two-way lights will be in place. Photo: Google Maps
4. Masefield Road
On October 1 at the junction of Masefield Road, Thackerey Road and Galsworthy Road, there will be multi-way lights as Northumbrian Water inspect manholes. Photo: Google Maps