Here are 23 photos of pupils at Eldon Grove Academy over the decades

Do you recognise anyone in any of these photos?
By Madeleine Raine
Published 10th Nov 2023, 12:32 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 12:33 GMT

Eldon Grove Academy replaced Lister Street Primary School and was built on the former site of the High School for Girls.

The school opened in 1989 and became an academy in 2014.

Pupils take part in a PE class in 2014.

Time to get fit

Pupils take part in a PE class in 2014.

Eldon Grove celebrate a win in 2013.

Winners

Eldon Grove celebrate a win in 2013.

Pupils graduate from school in 2013. Pictured are Isobel Dixon, Koby Thompson, Saffron Brown, John Hays, Melissa Thomas and Jaxon Lamplough.

Graduation

Pupils graduate from school in 2013. Pictured are Isobel Dixon, Koby Thompson, Saffron Brown, John Hays, Melissa Thomas and Jaxon Lamplough.

Albert Brown, Joshua Lyons and Coben Falkingham dress up as the three kings in the school's 2014 nativity play.

Three kings

Albert Brown, Joshua Lyons and Coben Falkingham dress up as the three kings in the school's 2014 nativity play.

