Here are 23 photos of pupils at Eldon Grove Academy over the decades
Do you recognise anyone in any of these photos?
By Madeleine Raine
Published 10th Nov 2023, 12:32 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 12:33 GMT
Eldon Grove Academy replaced Lister Street Primary School and was built on the former site of the High School for Girls.
The school opened in 1989 and became an academy in 2014.
