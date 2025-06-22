Do you recognise anyone?placeholder image
Here are 28 photos of runners taking part in Hartlepool’s Race for Life from 2015 to 2025

By Madeleine Raine
Published 22nd Jun 2025, 14:41 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2025, 22:20 BST
Cancer Research UK’s Race For Life has been taking place in Seaton Carew for decades.

The event takes place mainly along Hartlepool Promenade and runners can choose to enter 3k, 5k and 10k events.

Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

Thanks to Claire for sending us this photo of two runners getting ready to run the Race for Life.

1. Race for Life 2025

Thanks to Claire for sending us this photo of two runners getting ready to run the Race for Life.

Katrina Irvine is pictured at Hartlepool's 2025 Race for Life event.

2. Race for Life 2025

Katrina Irvine is pictured at Hartlepool's 2025 Race for Life event.

Thanks to Julie for sending this photo in of her and her family running in memory of aunty Fran and aunty Jean.

3. Race for Life 2025

Thanks to Julie for sending this photo in of her and her family running in memory of aunty Fran and aunty Jean.

Runners were cheered on by spectators at the 2025 Race for Life event in Hartlepool.

4. Race for Life 2025

Runners were cheered on by spectators at the 2025 Race for Life event in Hartlepool.

