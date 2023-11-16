News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Dyke House pupils take part in a 24-hour run to raise money for Children in Need in 2012.Dyke House pupils take part in a 24-hour run to raise money for Children in Need in 2012.
Dyke House pupils take part in a 24-hour run to raise money for Children in Need in 2012.

Here are 29 photos of people fundraising for Children in Need in Hartlepool

Children in Need is just around the corner and so here is a reminder of how the people of Hartlepool celebrated in years gone by.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 16th Nov 2023, 17:32 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 17:33 GMT

Children in Need 2023 is taking place on Friday, November 17, and helps to raise money for thousands of charities and projects across the UK that support children and young people.

What are you doing to fundraise this year?

Participants from the English Martyrs School at the end of the Children in Need fun run in 2012.

1. Fun run

Participants from the English Martyrs School at the end of the Children in Need fun run in 2012. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Lynnfield Sure Start Centre children, parents and staff having a sponsored play in the custard pool in aid of Children in Need.

2. Play time

Lynnfield Sure Start Centre children, parents and staff having a sponsored play in the custard pool in aid of Children in Need. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Brierton Sports Centre staff and pupils from St. Helens Primary school take part in the pedal for Pudsey event in aid of Children In Need.

3. Pedal for Pudsey

Brierton Sports Centre staff and pupils from St. Helens Primary school take part in the pedal for Pudsey event in aid of Children In Need. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Linda Bain and Debra Cosgrove sell cakes in aid of Children In Need at Brierton Sport Centre in 2012.

4. Cake sale

Linda Bain and Debra Cosgrove sell cakes in aid of Children In Need at Brierton Sport Centre in 2012. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool