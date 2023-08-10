Here are 31 archive photos of GCSE results days in Hartlepool across the years
Thousands of teenagers across the town are counting down the days until they receive their GCSE results.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 10th Aug 2023, 17:38 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 08:32 BST
We hope all of our Hartlepool students get the results they are hoping for on Thursday, August 24.
In the meantime however, here are 31 photos from the Mail archives to remember results days gone by - from 2003 all the way up to 2016.
Do you recognise anyone?
