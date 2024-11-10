Here are 34 photos as Hartlepool unites together to pay tribute on Remembrance Sunday 2024

By Madeleine Raine
Published 10th Nov 2024, 15:06 BST
Updated 10th Nov 2024, 15:44 BST
People across Hartlepool united together to remember the fallen and to pay tribute to members of the armed forces past and present.

Scores of people gathered in Victory Square, in Hartlepool, for Remembrance Sunday on Sunday, November 10, where a service took place at the war memorial and a military parade through the town.

Prior to the service, the Eights and Aces Motorcycle Club did a ride by the war memorial to pay their respects.

Here are 34 photos of Hartlepool coming together to pay tribute.

Scouts attend the Remembrance Day Service.

1. Scouts

Scouts attend the Remembrance Day Service. Photo: Frank Reid

An officer of the Royal Marine Cadets is on parade.

2. Royal Marine Cadets

An officer of the Royal Marine Cadets is on parade. Photo: Frank Reid

A veteran is photographed at the end of the Remembrance Day Service.

3. Remembrance

A veteran is photographed at the end of the Remembrance Day Service. Photo: Frank Reid

Members of the Hartlepool Army Cadets march past during the Remembrance Day Service.

4. Hartlepool Army Cadets

Members of the Hartlepool Army Cadets march past during the Remembrance Day Service. Photo: Frank Reid

Related topics:Hartlepool
