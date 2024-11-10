Scores of people gathered in Victory Square, in Hartlepool, for Remembrance Sunday on Sunday, November 10, where a service took place at the war memorial and a military parade through the town.

Prior to the service, the Eights and Aces Motorcycle Club did a ride by the war memorial to pay their respects.

Here are 34 photos of Hartlepool coming together to pay tribute.

1 . Scouts Scouts attend the Remembrance Day Service. Photo: Frank Reid

2 . Royal Marine Cadets An officer of the Royal Marine Cadets is on parade. Photo: Frank Reid

3 . Remembrance A veteran is photographed at the end of the Remembrance Day Service. Photo: Frank Reid

4 . Hartlepool Army Cadets Members of the Hartlepool Army Cadets march past during the Remembrance Day Service. Photo: Frank Reid