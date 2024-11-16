Do you recognise anyone?Do you recognise anyone?
Do you recognise anyone?

Here are 35 photos of people out and about in Hartlepool in autumn

By Madeleine Raine
Published 16th Nov 2024, 04:45 GMT
Do you recognise anyone out and about enjoying themselves in Hartlepool?

From trips to the National Museum of the Royal Navy to a walk along the Headland, there are plenty of pretty places for people to relax across town.

Kathleen Doran takes a look around the HMS Trincomalee.

1. On board the HMS Trincomalee

Kathleen Doran takes a look around the HMS Trincomalee. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Peter Weldon appreciates all the history at the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool.

2. Look at all this history

Peter Weldon appreciates all the history at the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Karen Snowden enjoys herself at the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool.

3. Happy days

Karen Snowden enjoys herself at the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Ellen Bowe enjoys a sunny day out in Hartlepool.

4. Say cheese

Ellen Bowe enjoys a sunny day out in Hartlepool. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:HartlepoolNational Museum of the Royal Navy
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice