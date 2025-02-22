Do you recognise any of these people who have been photographed out and about across Hartlepool.Do you recognise any of these people who have been photographed out and about across Hartlepool.
Do you recognise any of these people who have been photographed out and about across Hartlepool.

Here are 35 photos of people out and about in Hartlepool in February

By Madeleine Raine
Published 22nd Feb 2025, 04:45 BST
Do you recognise anyone?

From the walks along the Headland to days out in Seaton Carew, here are dozens of pictures of people enjoying themselves while out and about in Hartlepool.

Peter Baker enjoys a cuppa on the Headland.

1. B for Baker

Peter Baker enjoys a cuppa on the Headland. Photo: Frank Reid

Pauline Swinbourne takes her dog Poppy out for a walk on the Headland.

2. Wintry walks

Pauline Swinbourne takes her dog Poppy out for a walk on the Headland. Photo: Frank Reid

Ruby Shah smiles for the camera as she takes a walk around the Headland.

3. Look at that smile

Ruby Shah smiles for the camera as she takes a walk around the Headland. Photo: Frank Reid

David Boagey is snapped by our photographer on the Headland.

4. No paparazzi please

David Boagey is snapped by our photographer on the Headland. Photo: Frank Reid

