Here are 35 photos of people out and about in Hartlepool in January 2025

By Madeleine Raine
Published 30th Jan 2025, 04:45 BST
Updated 30th Jan 2025, 16:10 BST
Do you recognise anyone out and about enjoying themselves in Hartlepool?

From the Heugh Battery Museum to the beach at Seaton Carew, there are plenty of pretty places for people to enjoy during the winter months in Hartlepool

Cody Wong learns all about the Bombardment of the Hartlepools at the Heugh Battery Museum.

1. A history lesson

Cody Wong learns all about the Bombardment of the Hartlepools at the Heugh Battery Museum. Photo: Frank Reid

Mark Davidson gives us his best smile during a trip to Poppy's Tea Rooms.

2. Look at that smile

Mark Davidson gives us his best smile during a trip to Poppy's Tea Rooms. Photo: Frank Reid

Karen Davidson enjoys a cuppa on a cold day at the Heugh Battery Museum.

3. Time for a cuppa

Karen Davidson enjoys a cuppa on a cold day at the Heugh Battery Museum. Photo: Frank Reid

Marilyn Smalley gets warm in Poppy's Tea Rooms before she goes back out to look around the Heugh Battery Museum.

4. Keeping warm

Marilyn Smalley gets warm in Poppy's Tea Rooms before she goes back out to look around the Heugh Battery Museum. Photo: Frank Reid

