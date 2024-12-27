Do you recognise any of these people out and about across Hartlepool in December.Do you recognise any of these people out and about across Hartlepool in December.
Here are 36 photos of people out and about in Hartlepool in December 2024

By Madeleine Raine
Published 27th Dec 2024, 12:58 GMT
Do you recognise anyone out and about enjoying themselves in Hartlepool?

From trips to the National Museum of the Royal Navy to a walk along the Headland, there are plenty of pretty places for people to enjoy during the winter months in Hartlepool

Hannah Jeffries and her daughter Harmony enjoy a day out at the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool.

1. Mum and daughter day out

Hannah Jeffries and her daughter Harmony enjoy a day out at the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool. Photo: Frank Reid

James Turnbull enjoys his job at the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool.

2. A day at work

James Turnbull enjoys his job at the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool. Photo: Frank Reid

Paul Alexander learns all about the history of Hartlepool during his trip to the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool.

3. History geek

Paul Alexander learns all about the history of Hartlepool during his trip to the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool. Photo: Frank Reid

Carol Alexander enjoys the view from the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool.

4. Enjoying the view

Carol Alexander enjoys the view from the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool. Photo: Frank Reid

