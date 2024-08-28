Do you recognise anyone?Do you recognise anyone?
Here are 36 photos of people out and about in Hartlepool this summer

By Madeleine Raine
Published 28th Aug 2024, 13:48 BST
There’s nothing better than a day out or a stroll by the sea – especially when it's warm and sunny.

The Hartlepool Mail’s photographer Frank Reid caught up with people on the Headland and at the National Museum of the Royal Navy over the past few weeks.

Paul Calvert takes a relaxing break on the Headland.

1. Relaxing

Paul Calvert takes a relaxing break on the Headland. Photo: Frank Reid

Jackie Calvert looks very happy as she has her picture taken on the Headland.

2. Big smiles

Jackie Calvert looks very happy as she has her picture taken on the Headland. Photo: Frank Reid

Michael Spaven is rocking the shades as he looks out over the North Sea.

3. Rocking the shades

Michael Spaven is rocking the shades as he looks out over the North Sea. Photo: Frank Reid

Charles Manson enjoys the sun on the Headland.

4. Sunny days

Charles Manson enjoys the sun on the Headland. Photo: Frank Reid

