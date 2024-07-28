Kaiser Chiefs took to the stage at Soundwave Festival 2024.Kaiser Chiefs took to the stage at Soundwave Festival 2024.
Kaiser Chiefs took to the stage at Soundwave Festival 2024.

Here are 37 photos as Hartlepool crowds ‘riot’ at Soundwave Festival

By Madeleine Raine
Published 28th Jul 2024, 12:37 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2024, 16:01 BST
Seaton Carew was alive with the sound of music as thousands of people gathered for a venue’s second music festival.

Headlining the main stage at the festival was Yorkshire rock band, the Kaiser Chiefs, best known for their hits I Predict a Riot and Ruby.

British rock band Feeder, perhaps best known for their Buck Rogers hit, and British soul singer Heather Small – also known for her role as the lead singer of the 1990s band M People – also blasted their hits in front of a crowd of 5,000 people.

Young music lovers brave the wet weather.

1. Soundwave Festival 2024

Young music lovers brave the wet weather.Photo: Frank Reid

Enjoying the music.

2. Soundwave Festival 2024

Enjoying the music.Photo: Frank Reid

Hartlepool musician Dawks takes to the BBC Introducing stage.

3. Soundwave Festival 2024

Hartlepool musician Dawks takes to the BBC Introducing stage.Photo: Frank Reid

Soundwave Festival 2024 turned out to be a very wet affair.

4. Soundwave Festival 2024

Soundwave Festival 2024 turned out to be a very wet affair.Photo: Frank Reid

