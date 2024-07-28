Headlining the main stage at the festival was Yorkshire rock band, the Kaiser Chiefs, best known for their hits I Predict a Riot and Ruby.
British rock band Feeder, perhaps best known for their Buck Rogers hit, and British soul singer Heather Small – also known for her role as the lead singer of the 1990s band M People – also blasted their hits in front of a crowd of 5,000 people.
1 / 9
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.