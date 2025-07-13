Scores of people are pictured out and about in Hartlepool.placeholder image
Scores of people are pictured out and about in Hartlepool.

Here are 44 photos of people out and about in Hartlepool this summer

By Madeleine Raine
Published 13th Jul 2025, 04:45 BST
Our photographer was busy catching up with people across the town last month.

From cafe trips and days by the beach to indoor bowls and drinks at the Marina, here are dozens of pictures by Stuart Norton of people you might know.

Ken Monkman is pictured enjoying a brew at the Food Bowl cafe.

Ken Monkman is pictured enjoying a brew at the Food Bowl cafe. Photo: Stu Norton

Judy and Keith McCormick enjoy a day by the sea with their dogs Jack and Arlo.

Judy and Keith McCormick enjoy a day by the sea with their dogs Jack and Arlo. Photo: Stu Norton

Angie McCulley is happy with her cup of coffee at the Food Bowl cafe.

Angie McCulley is happy with her cup of coffee at the Food Bowl cafe. Photo: Stu Norton

Terry Sherry enjoys a game of bowls at the Hartlepool & District Indoor Bowls Club.

Terry Sherry enjoys a game of bowls at the Hartlepool & District Indoor Bowls Club. Photo: Stu Norton

