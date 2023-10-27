News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large
Do you recognise anyone?Do you recognise anyone?
Do you recognise anyone?

Here are 44 photos of times gone by at Hartlepool College of Further Education

Do you recognise anyone here?
By Madeleine Raine
Published 27th Oct 2023, 15:00 BST

Hartlepool College of Further Education has existed in several forms since 1897 but did not move to its current site until the 1960s.

In 1969, the Secretary of State for Education and Science opened the college and in 2006, plans for a new modern building began to emerge.

The new college building, as is known today, opened in February 2012 and specialises in a range of courses including engineering, environmental technology, sport and hospitality and catering.

Apprentices pictured at the new Hartlepool College of Further Education site in 2011.

1. Brand new

Apprentices pictured at the new Hartlepool College of Further Education site in 2011. Photo: Other, third party

Photo Sales
Chris Turner and Antony Sweeney take part in the college's balloon launch in 2006.

2. Balloons galore

Chris Turner and Antony Sweeney take part in the college's balloon launch in 2006. Photo: DP

Photo Sales
Students prepare a BBQ for the World Cup in 2006.

3. Fancy a bite to eat?

Students prepare a BBQ for the World Cup in 2006. Photo: DP

Photo Sales
Students pictured outside the old Hartlepool College of Further Education site.

4. Back in time

Students pictured outside the old Hartlepool College of Further Education site. Photo: Other, third party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page