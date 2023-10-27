Here are 44 photos of times gone by at Hartlepool College of Further Education
By Madeleine Raine
Published 27th Oct 2023, 15:00 BST
Hartlepool College of Further Education has existed in several forms since 1897 but did not move to its current site until the 1960s.
In 1969, the Secretary of State for Education and Science opened the college and in 2006, plans for a new modern building began to emerge.
The new college building, as is known today, opened in February 2012 and specialises in a range of courses including engineering, environmental technology, sport and hospitality and catering.
