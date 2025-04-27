Here are 46 MORE fan photos as Hartlepool is humbled at Rochdale

Hartlepool United suffered their biggest defeat on Saturday, April 26, losing 5-1 to Rochdale.

Despite this dramatic defeat, 730 Pools fans made the trip to Greater Manchester dressed in flat caps to support their club.

Lots of smiles could be seen at the start of Saturday's game.

Lots of smiles could be seen at the start of Saturday's game. Photo: Frank Reid

Hartlepool United fans are looking forward to the last away game of the season.

Hartlepool United fans are looking forward to the last away game of the season. Photo: Frank Reid

This fan is happy after Hartlepool United score their first goal of the game.

This fan is happy after Hartlepool United score their first goal of the game. Photo: Frank Reid

The atmosphere is electric at Rochdale's stadium as Hartlepool United fans get ready for the last away game of the season.

The atmosphere is electric at Rochdale's stadium as Hartlepool United fans get ready for the last away game of the season. Photo: Frank Reid

