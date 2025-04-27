Despite this dramatic defeat, 730 Pools fans made the trip to Greater Manchester dressed in flat caps to support their club.
1. Hartlepool United v Rochdale
Lots of smiles could be seen at the start of Saturday's game. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Hartlepool United v Rochdale
Hartlepool United fans are looking forward to the last away game of the season. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Hartlepool United v Rochdale
This fan is happy after Hartlepool United score their first goal of the game. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Hartlepool United v Rochdale
The atmosphere is electric at Rochdale's stadium as Hartlepool United fans get ready for the last away game of the season. Photo: Frank Reid
