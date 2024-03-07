Pupils across Hartlepool dress up as their favourite book characters for World Book Day 2024.Pupils across Hartlepool dress up as their favourite book characters for World Book Day 2024.
Pupils across Hartlepool dress up as their favourite book characters for World Book Day 2024.

Here are 53 photos of Hartlepool children dressed in fancy dress for World Book Day 2024

Hartlepool children have pulled out all the stops to dress up as their favourite fictional characters.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 7th Mar 2024, 10:59 GMT
Updated 7th Mar 2024, 15:09 GMT

Pupils across town demonstrated their love of books by becoming their literary heroes for World Book Day on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Thanks to everyone who has sent us photos so far. Keep sending them in and come back throughout the day as we add more photos.

Laura Marie Thompson sent this photo in of Aria dressed as Little Red Riding Hood.

1. Little Red Riding Hood

Laura Marie Thompson sent this photo in of Aria dressed as Little Red Riding Hood. Photo: Laura Marie Thompson

Photo Sales
Natalie Imray sent us this photo of Harrison dressed as a Pokeball.

2. Pokeball

Natalie Imray sent us this photo of Harrison dressed as a Pokeball. Photo: Natalie Imray

Photo Sales
Nadia Jadee sent us this photo of Hallie dressed as Belle from Beauty and the Beast.

3. Belle

Nadia Jadee sent us this photo of Hallie dressed as Belle from Beauty and the Beast. Photo: Nadia Jadee

Photo Sales
Abbie Marshall sent us this photo of Miley-J dressed as Amanda Thrip from Matilda.

4. Amanda Thrip

Abbie Marshall sent us this photo of Miley-J dressed as Amanda Thrip from Matilda. Photo: Abbie Marshall

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 13
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool