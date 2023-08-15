News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Clockwise from top left: Queen B's, Controlled Chaos, Terri Russell Makeup Artistry, and 7VEN.Clockwise from top left: Queen B's, Controlled Chaos, Terri Russell Makeup Artistry, and 7VEN.
Here are 9 new businesses to try in Hartlepool this summer

Now it’s the summer holidays, why not try something new to get yourself out the house?
By Madeleine Raine
Published 15th Aug 2023, 14:09 BST

The Hartlepool Mail has put together a list of eateries, attractions and businesses that have recently opened to give you something new to try.

From cocktail bars and gaming stores to beauty salons and hairdressers, there are plenty of things to do.

7VEN is a new bar tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Church Street, offering signature wines, spirits, cocktails and food platters.

1. 7VEN, Scarborough Street

7VEN is a new bar tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Church Street, offering signature wines, spirits, cocktails and food platters. Photo: Frank Reid

CrimsonWaves, which only launched in May, offers a number of aesthetic treatments including dermaplaning, micro-needling and fat dissolving as well as hair treatments, eyebrows, eyelashes, henna and nails.

2. CrimsonWaves, Bovis House, Victoria Road

CrimsonWaves, which only launched in May, offers a number of aesthetic treatments including dermaplaning, micro-needling and fat dissolving as well as hair treatments, eyebrows, eyelashes, henna and nails. Photo: Frank Reid

Based on the former Schooner site, the Waddle Inn was launched by the same owners as their neighbour, the Drunken Duck. Unlike its sister pub which specialises in cocktails, the Waddle Inn shows live sports games across their multiple TV screens and large projector, and also has a pool table for budding enthusiasts or casual sportsmen.

3. The Waddle Inn, Warrior Drive

Based on the former Schooner site, the Waddle Inn was launched by the same owners as their neighbour, the Drunken Duck. Unlike its sister pub which specialises in cocktails, the Waddle Inn shows live sports games across their multiple TV screens and large projector, and also has a pool table for budding enthusiasts or casual sportsmen. Photo: Frank Reid

Terri Russell first opened her salon in June where she specialises in makeup, hair and beauty. She also offers in-house training to students and hopes to offer apprenticeships in the near future.

4. Terri Russell Makeup Artistry, Mulgrave Road

Terri Russell first opened her salon in June where she specialises in makeup, hair and beauty. She also offers in-house training to students and hopes to offer apprenticeships in the near future. Photo: Frank Reid

