Now it’s the summer holidays, why not try something new to get yourself out the house?
The Hartlepool Mail has put together a list of eateries, attractions and businesses that have recently opened to give you something new to try.
From cocktail bars and gaming stores to beauty salons and hairdressers, there are plenty of things to do.
1. 7VEN, Scarborough Street
7VEN is a new bar tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Church Street, offering signature wines, spirits, cocktails and food platters. Photo: Frank Reid
2. CrimsonWaves, Bovis House, Victoria Road
CrimsonWaves, which only launched in May, offers a number of aesthetic treatments including dermaplaning, micro-needling and fat dissolving as well as hair treatments, eyebrows, eyelashes, henna and nails. Photo: Frank Reid
3. The Waddle Inn, Warrior Drive
Based on the former Schooner site, the Waddle Inn was launched by the same owners as their neighbour, the Drunken Duck. Unlike its sister pub which specialises in cocktails, the Waddle Inn shows live sports games across their multiple TV screens and large projector, and also has a pool table for budding enthusiasts or casual sportsmen. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Terri Russell Makeup Artistry, Mulgrave Road
Terri Russell first opened her salon in June where she specialises in makeup, hair and beauty. She also offers in-house training to students and hopes to offer apprenticeships in the near future. Photo: Frank Reid