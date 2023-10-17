Here are 13 of the town’s top hairdressers and barber shops according to Google reviews.
Ratings are out of five and for the purpose of this article are based on a minimum of 40 reviews.
The Mail is not in a position to enter into a debate about the marks or quality of service on offer. Scores will also fluctuate over time.
1. Kate's Barber Shop, The Arches
Kate's Barber Shop has a 5 star rating with 59 reviews. One customer said: "By far the best about. She always goes out of her way and does everything possible to fit you in. I wouldn’t go anywhere else." Photo: Frank Reid
2. Laura's Locks, Duke Street
Laura's Locks has a 5 star rating with 40 reviews. One customer said: "Excellent service and wonderful staff." Photo: Frank Reid
3. At Ladies Room, Vision Retail Park
At Ladies Room has a 4.9 out of 5 star rating with 165 reviews. One customer said she "came out feeling like a new woman." Photo: Frank Reid
4. The Barbers, Elwick Road
The Barbers has a 4.9 out of 5 star rating with 94 reviews. One customer, who has been going to The Barbers for nearly thirty years, said: "Great barbers, they always do a great job." Photo: Frank Reid