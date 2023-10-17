News you can trust since 1877
Here are Google's top 13 hairdressers and barber shops in Hartlepool

Where do you get your hair cut?
By Madeleine Raine
Published 17th Oct 2023, 13:06 BST

Here are 13 of the town’s top hairdressers and barber shops according to Google reviews.

Ratings are out of five and for the purpose of this article are based on a minimum of 40 reviews.

The Mail is not in a position to enter into a debate about the marks or quality of service on offer. Scores will also fluctuate over time.

Kate's Barber Shop has a 5 star rating with 59 reviews. One customer said: "By far the best about. She always goes out of her way and does everything possible to fit you in. I wouldn’t go anywhere else."

1. Kate's Barber Shop, The Arches

Kate's Barber Shop has a 5 star rating with 59 reviews. One customer said: "By far the best about. She always goes out of her way and does everything possible to fit you in. I wouldn’t go anywhere else." Photo: Frank Reid

Laura's Locks has a 5 star rating with 40 reviews. One customer said: "Excellent service and wonderful staff."

2. Laura's Locks, Duke Street

Laura's Locks has a 5 star rating with 40 reviews. One customer said: "Excellent service and wonderful staff." Photo: Frank Reid

At Ladies Room has a 4.9 out of 5 star rating with 165 reviews. One customer said she "came out feeling like a new woman."

3. At Ladies Room, Vision Retail Park

At Ladies Room has a 4.9 out of 5 star rating with 165 reviews. One customer said she "came out feeling like a new woman." Photo: Frank Reid

The Barbers has a 4.9 out of 5 star rating with 94 reviews. One customer, who has been going to The Barbers for nearly thirty years, said: "Great barbers, they always do a great job."

4. The Barbers, Elwick Road

The Barbers has a 4.9 out of 5 star rating with 94 reviews. One customer, who has been going to The Barbers for nearly thirty years, said: "Great barbers, they always do a great job." Photo: Frank Reid

