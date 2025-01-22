Looking for somewhere to get your hair cut or styled? Then look no further.Looking for somewhere to get your hair cut or styled? Then look no further.
Here are Google's top 9 hairdressers in Hartlepool

By Madeleine Raine
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 11:36 BST
Here are nine of the town’s top hairdressers according to Google reviews.

Ratings are out of five and for the purpose of this article are based on a minimum of 30 reviews.

The Mail is not in a position to enter into a debate about the marks or quality of service on offer.

Scores will also fluctuate over time.

Poppy's Hairdressing has a 5 out of 5 star rating on Google with 71 reviews.

1. Poppy's Hairdressing, Victoria Road

Poppy's Hairdressing has a 5 out of 5 star rating on Google with 71 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid

CopesStudios has a 5 out of 5 star rating on Google with 31 reviews.

2. CopesStudios, Raby Road

CopesStudios has a 5 out of 5 star rating on Google with 31 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid

At Ladies Room has a 4.9 out of 5 star rating on Google with 202 reviews.

3. At Ladies Room, Vision Retail Park

At Ladies Room has a 4.9 out of 5 star rating on Google with 202 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid

Rossmere Salon has a 4.9 out of 5 star rating on Google with 46 reviews.

4. Rossmere Salon, Catcote Road

Rossmere Salon has a 4.9 out of 5 star rating on Google with 46 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid

