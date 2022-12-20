News you can trust since 1877
Nine places in Hartlepool to take the kids this Christmas holiday

Here are nine enjoyable days out for children in Hartlepool this festive period

Looking for something to do this holiday season now that the schools have broken up?

By Madeleine Raine
44 minutes ago

Here are nine places across the town that will occupy your children this Christmas.

1. Jack and the Beanstalk Pantomime, Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre

What better way to spend the holidays than at the theatre? Jack and the Beanstalk is this year's AJ Production and will run until Saturday, December 24.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. The National Museum of the Royal Navy, Marina Way

This interactive museum features the oldest floating British warship and a Horrible Histories pirate exhibition.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Tweddle Farm, Blackhall Colliery

Meet Santa and his friends at Tweddle Farm's very own winter wonderland.

Photo: Freelance

4. Jump 360 Trampoline Park, Brenda Road

Featuring foam pits, climbing walls and over 80 trampolines, Jump 360 is a great day out for all the family.

Photo: Frank Reid

Hartlepool