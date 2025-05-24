Hartlepool has an abundance of activities for all the family – from farms and museums to axe throwing and bowling, there is something for everyone.
1. National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool
The National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool has a number of May half term activities. Become a deck detective and hunt for tiny stowaways on the HMS Trincomalee, protect the town's history by cleaning replica muskets and step into the future with 3D scanning. Photo: LH
2. Tweddle Childrens Farm, Blackhall Colliery
Join in the May-hem this bank holiday with animal handling sessions, bottle feeding, tractor rides, bouncy pillows and a foam party. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Vue Cinema
Vue Cinema has lots of films on offer this May half-term including Lilo & Stitch, Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning and Thunderbolts. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Summerhill Country Park
Get yourself down and explore the 100 acre site at Summerhill Country Park. From rock climbing and orienteering to archery and a BMX cycling course - there is something for everyone to enjoy. Photo: Kevin Brady
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.