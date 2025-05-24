Looking for something to do this May half-term?Looking for something to do this May half-term?
Looking for something to do this May half-term?

Here are nine family-friendly things to do in Hartlepool during the May half-term holiday

By Madeleine Raine
Published 24th May 2025, 13:14 BST
Looking for something to do now that the kids are off?

Hartlepool has an abundance of activities for all the family – from farms and museums to axe throwing and bowling, there is something for everyone.

The National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool has a number of May half term activities. Become a deck detective and hunt for tiny stowaways on the HMS Trincomalee, protect the town's history by cleaning replica muskets and step into the future with 3D scanning.

1. National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool

The National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool has a number of May half term activities. Become a deck detective and hunt for tiny stowaways on the HMS Trincomalee, protect the town's history by cleaning replica muskets and step into the future with 3D scanning. Photo: LH

Photo Sales
Join in the May-hem this bank holiday with animal handling sessions, bottle feeding, tractor rides, bouncy pillows and a foam party.

2. Tweddle Childrens Farm, Blackhall Colliery

Join in the May-hem this bank holiday with animal handling sessions, bottle feeding, tractor rides, bouncy pillows and a foam party. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Vue Cinema has lots of films on offer this May half-term including Lilo & Stitch, Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning and Thunderbolts.

3. Vue Cinema

Vue Cinema has lots of films on offer this May half-term including Lilo & Stitch, Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning and Thunderbolts. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Get yourself down and explore the 100 acre site at Summerhill Country Park. From rock climbing and orienteering to archery and a BMX cycling course - there is something for everyone to enjoy.

4. Summerhill Country Park

Get yourself down and explore the 100 acre site at Summerhill Country Park. From rock climbing and orienteering to archery and a BMX cycling course - there is something for everyone to enjoy. Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice