Do you recognise anyone?

Here are nine MORE photos of your little ones starting primary school in Hartlepool in 2010

Missed out last time? You might recognise someone you know this time.

By Madeleine Raine
Published 19th Apr 2023, 15:58 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 15:58 BST

Starting school is a milestone for many children and their families.

So here is a little reminder of Hartlepool’s new starters at schools across the town in 2010.

For more photos, here are 16 photos of your little ones starting primary school in Hartlepool in the same year.

St. Aidan's Church of England Primary School

1. St. Aidan's Church of England Primary School

St. Aidan's Church of England Primary School Photo: Frank Reid

Class One, Grange Primary School

2. Grange Primary School

Class One, Grange Primary School Photo: Frank Reid

Fens Primary School

3. Fens Primary School

Fens Primary School Photo: Tom Collins

St Aidan's Church of England Primary School

4. St Aidan's Church of England Primary School

St Aidan's Church of England Primary School Photo: Frank Reid

