Celebrations were lined up to welcome staff and students across the finish line on Friday including a live band, entertainment, BBQ, ice cream van and inflatables.
Wellfield students also dressed up in 70s, 80s, 90s and noughties outfits to celebrate the 95th anniversary of the school.
1. Peace
Wellfield staff and students dressed up in 70s, 80s, 90s and noughties outfits to celebrate the 95th anniversary of the school. Photo: Stu Norton
2. Challenge accepted
Staff and students across seven schools under the New College Durham Academies Trust take on a 26.2 mile marathon challenge. Photo: Stu Norton
3. Rocking the shades
Students sport some funky glasses for Wellfest. Photo: Stu Norton
4. Hands up if you're having fun
Staff and students get their walking shoes ready for an inter-academy marathon challenge. Photo: Stu Norton
