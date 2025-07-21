Do you recognise anyone in these photos of pupils and staff enjoying themselves at Wellfest?placeholder image
Do you recognise anyone in these photos of pupils and staff enjoying themselves at Wellfest?

Here are nine photos of staff and pupils having fun at Wellfield School’s 95th birthday celebrations

By Madeleine Raine
Published 21st Jul 2025, 12:47 BST
Staff and students across seven schools under the New College Durham Academies Trust took part in a 26.2 mile marathon challenge starting at Consett Academy, in Consett, and finishing at Wellfield School, in Wingate.

Celebrations were lined up to welcome staff and students across the finish line on Friday including a live band, entertainment, BBQ, ice cream van and inflatables.

Wellfield students also dressed up in 70s, 80s, 90s and noughties outfits to celebrate the 95th anniversary of the school.

Do you recognise anyone?

Wellfield staff and students dressed up in 70s, 80s, 90s and noughties outfits to celebrate the 95th anniversary of the school.

1. Peace

Wellfield staff and students dressed up in 70s, 80s, 90s and noughties outfits to celebrate the 95th anniversary of the school. Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Staff and students across seven schools under the New College Durham Academies Trust take on a 26.2 mile marathon challenge.

2. Challenge accepted

Staff and students across seven schools under the New College Durham Academies Trust take on a 26.2 mile marathon challenge. Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Students sport some funky glasses for Wellfest.

3. Rocking the shades

Students sport some funky glasses for Wellfest. Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Staff and students get their walking shoes ready for an inter-academy marathon challenge.

4. Hands up if you're having fun

Staff and students get their walking shoes ready for an inter-academy marathon challenge. Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Consett
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice