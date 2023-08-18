The Lionesses are through to the finals of the Women’s World Cup where they will go up against Spain.
The Women’s World Cup Final is taking place on Sunday, August, 20, and kick-off is at 11am UK time.
If you want to share the experience and excitement with others, why not head down to one of these bars or pubs who are all showing the game live?
1. The Causeway Inn, Church Row
The Causeway Inn is opening earlier than usual on Sunday so its customers can watch the Lionesses play. They also have a garden party taking place on Saturday and Sunday to raise money for Alice House Hospice. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Vibes, Navigation Point
Vibes will be opening its doors at 10am on Sunday, where it will be projecting the match onto all of its screens in HD. Photo: Other, third party
3. Blacksmiths Arms, Stranton
The Blacksmiths Arms will be open from 10am on Sunday and will be offering free bacon butties and tea and coffee. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Screenshot 2023-08-18 15.45.07.jpg
Showroom will be open from 11am on Sunday to allow customers to watch the Lionesses play. Pints can be bought from £2.20. Photo: Other, third party