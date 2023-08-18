News you can trust since 1877
Where will you be watching the Women's World Cup Final this Sunday?

Here are nine places where you can watch the Women’s World Cup Final this Sunday in Hartlepool

The Lionesses are through to the finals of the Women’s World Cup where they will go up against Spain.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 18th Aug 2023, 16:21 BST

The Women’s World Cup Final is taking place on Sunday, August, 20, and kick-off is at 11am UK time.

If you want to share the experience and excitement with others, why not head down to one of these bars or pubs who are all showing the game live?

The Causeway Inn is opening earlier than usual on Sunday so its customers can watch the Lionesses play. They also have a garden party taking place on Saturday and Sunday to raise money for Alice House Hospice.

1. The Causeway Inn, Church Row

The Causeway Inn is opening earlier than usual on Sunday so its customers can watch the Lionesses play. They also have a garden party taking place on Saturday and Sunday to raise money for Alice House Hospice. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Vibes will be opening its doors at 10am on Sunday, where it will be projecting the match onto all of its screens in HD.

2. Vibes, Navigation Point

Vibes will be opening its doors at 10am on Sunday, where it will be projecting the match onto all of its screens in HD. Photo: Other, third party

Photo Sales
The Blacksmiths Arms will be open from 10am on Sunday and will be offering free bacon butties and tea and coffee.

3. Blacksmiths Arms, Stranton

The Blacksmiths Arms will be open from 10am on Sunday and will be offering free bacon butties and tea and coffee. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Showroom will be open from 11am on Sunday to allow customers to watch the Lionesses play. Pints can be bought from £2.20.

4. Screenshot 2023-08-18 15.45.07.jpg

Showroom will be open from 11am on Sunday to allow customers to watch the Lionesses play. Pints can be bought from £2.20. Photo: Other, third party

Photo Sales
