Looking for somewhere romantic to spend Valentine's Day this year?

Here are the 9 most romantic places to eat in Hartlepool according to Tripadvisor just in time for Valentine’s Day

By Madeleine Raine
Published 1st Feb 2025, 04:45 BST
Are you looking for somewhere romantic to eat to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year?

Valentine’s Day takes place on February 14 and is now less than a fortnight away.

These average Tripadvisor ratings are out of five and The Mail is not in a position to enter into a debate about the marks or quality of service on offer.

Scores will also fluctuate over time.

Portofino has a 4.5 out of 5 rating on Tripadvisor and 1,504 reviews.

1. Portofino, Maritime Avenue

Portofino has a 4.5 out of 5 rating on Tripadvisor and 1,504 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid

Portals has a 4.5 out of 5 rating on Tripadvisor and 537 reviews.

2. Portals, Slake Terrace

Portals has a 4.5 out of 5 rating on Tripadvisor and 537 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid

Matteo's has a 4.5 out of 5 rating on Tripadvisor and 430 reviews.

3. Matteo's, The Front, Seaton Carew

Matteo's has a 4.5 out of 5 rating on Tripadvisor and 430 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid

Mumbai has a 4.5 out of 5 rating and 332 reviews.

4. Mumbai Majestic Indian Dining, Victoria Road

Mumbai has a 4.5 out of 5 rating and 332 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid

