Have you ever wondered where the name of your home area came from?placeholder image
Have you ever wondered where the name of your home area came from?

Here are the origins of 12 Hartlepool area names

By Madeleine Raine
Published 24th Jul 2023, 15:27 GMT
Updated 28th Oct 2025, 10:09 GMT
Have you ever wondered where the name of your home area came from?

Most areas can trace their history back centuries – some millenniums.

Many northern British place names have been influenced by Scandinavian language and culture, as well as Old English, creating some interesting place names over the years.

To understand the origins of some of Hartlepool’s place names, the Mail started with the Oxford Dictionary of British Place Names.

The name Hartlepool derives from a pool or bay near the stag peninsula, with 'hart' referring to the Old English word stag.

1. Hartlepool

The name Hartlepool derives from a pool or bay near the stag peninsula, with 'hart' referring to the Old English word stag. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Old Hartlepool is the town's original fishing village, the origins of which date back to 647 AD. In 1967, Old Hartlepool merged with West Hartlepool into what is now known as Hartlepool.

2. Old Hartlepool

Old Hartlepool is the town's original fishing village, the origins of which date back to 647 AD. In 1967, Old Hartlepool merged with West Hartlepool into what is now known as Hartlepool. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
The name West Hartlepool comes from its position in relation to Old Hartlepool. Unlike Old Hartlepool, West Hartlepool was the newer of the two towns, finally merging with its predecessor in 1967.

3. West Hartlepool

The name West Hartlepool comes from its position in relation to Old Hartlepool. Unlike Old Hartlepool, West Hartlepool was the newer of the two towns, finally merging with its predecessor in 1967. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
The meaning of Seaton is usually a farmstead by the sea or by an inland pool. In the late 12th Century, the area was known as Seton Carrowe, in connection with the Carou family who lived there during that time.

4. Seaton Carew

The meaning of Seaton is usually a farmstead by the sea or by an inland pool. In the late 12th Century, the area was known as Seton Carrowe, in connection with the Carou family who lived there during that time. Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice