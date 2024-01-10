News you can trust since 1877
Here are the top nine gyms in Hartlepool and East Durham according to Google Reviews

Many of us have over-indulged during the festive period and are looking to get back into a proper fitness routine.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 10th Jan 2024, 13:16 GMT

So here are the top nine gyms across Hartlepool and East Durham to help us get back into shape according to Google Reviews.

Where average scores are equal, the location with the most reviews is placed highest.

Marks can fluctuate over time and the Hartlepool Mail is not in a position to discuss ratings.

Ian Glass Fitness has a 5 star rating and 61 reviews. One customer said: "One of the best gyms I have been in for atmosphere."

1. Ian Glass Fitness, Andrew Street, Hartlepool

Ian Glass Fitness has a 5 star rating and 61 reviews. One customer said: "One of the best gyms I have been in for atmosphere." Photo: Frank Reid

Lab Gym has a 5 star rating and 49 reviews. One customer described it as a "friendly gym with plenty of facilities."

2. Lab Gym, Darlington Street, Hartlepool

Lab Gym has a 5 star rating and 49 reviews. One customer described it as a "friendly gym with plenty of facilities." Photo: Frank Reid

MyoMuscle Gym has a 4.9 out of 5 star rating and 61 reviews. One customer said: "Friendly atmosphere and you can tell the owner takes pride in this place."

3. MyoMuscle Gym, Pease Road, Peterlee

MyoMuscle Gym has a 4.9 out of 5 star rating and 61 reviews. One customer said: "Friendly atmosphere and you can tell the owner takes pride in this place." Photo: Frank Reid

OneGym has a 4.8 out of 5 star rating and 42 reviews. One customer said: "Pretty much perfect for most people."

4. OneGym, Essington Way, Peterlee

OneGym has a 4.8 out of 5 star rating and 42 reviews. One customer said: "Pretty much perfect for most people." Photo: Frank Reid

