Looking for somewhere to go for Father's Day this year?

Here are the top nine places to go for Sunday lunch in and around Hartlepool for Father’s Day

By Madeleine Raine
Published 11th Jun 2025, 08:46 BST
There’s nothing better than a hot carvery on a Sunday afternoon and what better time to go than on Father’s Day on Sunday, June 15.

Here then are the top nine places to get Sunday lunch in and around Hartlepool according to Google Reviews.

Marks can fluctuate over time and the Hartlepool Mail is not in a position to discuss ratings.

1. The Lock Gates, Navigation Point

The Lock Gates has a 4.7 out of 5 star rating on Google with 328 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid

2. Glady's Vintage Tea Rooms, The Front, Seaton Carew

Glady's Vintage Tea Rooms has a 4.7 out of 5 star rating on Google with 204 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid

3. Sambuca, Church Street

Sambuca has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating on Google with 1,000 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid

4. The White Hart, Front Street, Hart

The White Hart has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating on Google with 690 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid

