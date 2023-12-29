News you can trust since 1877
Clockwise from top left, Wintertide Festival, Vue Cinema, Controlled Chaos and The Open Jar Tribute FestivalClockwise from top left, Wintertide Festival, Vue Cinema, Controlled Chaos and The Open Jar Tribute Festival
Here is an A-Z list of things to do in Hartlepool in 2024

Hartlepool is steeped in history and culture, making it a sought-after destination for visitors from across the region and further afield.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 29th Dec 2023, 17:09 GMT

For example, it is home to the only preserved First World War battlefield in the UK and the oldest floating British warship.

It is no surprise then that there is so much to do in our coastal town.

Here are just 26 suggestions from A to Z of places to visit and things to do in Hartlepool over the coming year.

Hartlepool Art Gallery is set back within Christ Church, in Church Square, which is a restored Victorian church built in 1854.

1. A is for Art Gallery

Hartlepool Art Gallery is set back within Christ Church, in Church Square, which is a restored Victorian church built in 1854. Photo: Frank Reid

Burn Valley Gardens is a quiet green corridor featuring three bowling greens, two play areas and a cycle lane.

2. B is for Burn Valley Gardens

Burn Valley Gardens is a quiet green corridor featuring three bowling greens, two play areas and a cycle lane. Photo: Frank Reid

Controlled Chaos, in Thomlinson Road, is Hartlepool's first and only rage room, featuring a paint splatter room.

3. C is for Controlled Chaos

Controlled Chaos, in Thomlinson Road, is Hartlepool's first and only rage room, featuring a paint splatter room. Photo: Frank Reid

In December 1840, the first of Hartlepool's docks opened to deal with coal. Since then, the docks have seen a range of changes both visually and business-wise.

4. D is for docks

In December 1840, the first of Hartlepool's docks opened to deal with coal. Since then, the docks have seen a range of changes both visually and business-wise. Photo: Frank Reid

