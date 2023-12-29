Here is an A-Z list of things to do in Hartlepool in 2024
Hartlepool is steeped in history and culture, making it a sought-after destination for visitors from across the region and further afield.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 29th Dec 2023, 17:09 GMT
For example, it is home to the only preserved First World War battlefield in the UK and the oldest floating British warship.
It is no surprise then that there is so much to do in our coastal town.
Here are just 26 suggestions from A to Z of places to visit and things to do in Hartlepool over the coming year.
