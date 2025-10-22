Stockton Globe theatre has been transformed into a magical land of dance and culture as Riverdance lands in Stockton for two nights only.

To celebrate its 30th anniversary, the Grammy award-winning show embarked on a special tour across the UK, visiting 30 venues including Stockton Globe on Tuesday, October 21, and Wednesday, October 22.

Riverdance originated in 1994 as an interval act during the Eurovision Song Contest, expanding into a stage show in 1995 before continuing to tour the globe for the next 30 years.

Remarkably, none of the touring Irish performers were born when the show first began 30 years ago.

The spellbinding display of international music and dance begins with a recap of Riverdance’s 30-year history as a projection on stage before a group of bubbly dancers take to the stage.

With a running time of approximately two hours – including an intermission – Riverdance is split into 17 distinct scenes and a grand finale.

From tap and flamenco-inspired routines to Irish and Dervish dancing, there is a range of talent and tastes for everyone.

From start to finish, audiences are taken on a magical journey from the dawn of time filled with myth and legend to mid-19th Century hunger, famine and emigration across the globe.

The impressive speed and accuracy of footwork and choreography makes for a breath-taking performance.

Riverdance also gives a huge voice to the performers whose music sets the scene for the dancers, dedicating whole scenes to the pipes, drums, saxophone and fiddle.

This spectacular production rejuvenates the much-loved original show with new and exciting choreography and dazzling costumes, and is a show I believe is a must-see.