Here's 20 eye-catching pictures which show the proud heritage of Hartlepool and its people - including the WW1 'Bombing of the Hartlepools', PM Tony Blair coming to town and Graythorp docks under construction

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 29th Dec 2023, 13:30 GMT
Updated 16th Sep 2024, 11:33 GMT
Hartlepool has plenty to be proud of.

Down the years our wonderful town and its people have more than played their part in important industry, with the dockyards at the forefront.

But there is of course far more to the area than just big ships.

In this retro gallery we have nipped into the archives to celebrate our proud heritage and show you what life was like for locals down the years.

You can view plenty more local retro content, here.

An aerial view of tug boats towing the oil platform Graythorp I along the Tees Estuary away from Graythorp in the early 1970's.

1. Tug boats tow an oil platform

An aerial view of tug boats towing the oil platform Graythorp I along the Tees Estuary away from Graythorp in the early 1970's. Photo: Heritage Images

Workers making up shade cards for Patons and Baldwins wool manufacturers in West Hartlepool in the late 1950's.

2. 79be2f0b-1ad2-42fa-87a0-96ae28657724

Workers making up shade cards for Patons and Baldwins wool manufacturers in West Hartlepool in the late 1950's. Photo: Keystone

A team of Laing workers measuring a large metal tube in one of the welding huts at Graythorp in the early 1970's.

3. Graythorp fabrication yard

A team of Laing workers measuring a large metal tube in one of the welding huts at Graythorp in the early 1970's. Photo: Heritage Images

A view of progress on preparing Graythorp for the construction of North Sea oil platforms, showing cranes at work in the dry dock. The work carried out on site included dredging the dry dock and earthmoving with the aim of creating a very large dry dock 500 metres long and 250 metres deep, to be excavated to a depth of 8.4 metres below sea level and capable of holding a vessel or rig with a 8.5m draught.

4. Graythorp progressing

A view of progress on preparing Graythorp for the construction of North Sea oil platforms, showing cranes at work in the dry dock. The work carried out on site included dredging the dry dock and earthmoving with the aim of creating a very large dry dock 500 metres long and 250 metres deep, to be excavated to a depth of 8.4 metres below sea level and capable of holding a vessel or rig with a 8.5m draught. Photo: Heritage Images

