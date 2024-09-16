4 . Graythorp progressing

A view of progress on preparing Graythorp for the construction of North Sea oil platforms, showing cranes at work in the dry dock. The work carried out on site included dredging the dry dock and earthmoving with the aim of creating a very large dry dock 500 metres long and 250 metres deep, to be excavated to a depth of 8.4 metres below sea level and capable of holding a vessel or rig with a 8.5m draught. Photo: Heritage Images