1. Tug boats tow an oil platform
An aerial view of tug boats towing the oil platform Graythorp I along the Tees Estuary away from Graythorp in the early 1970's. Photo: Heritage Images
Workers making up shade cards for Patons and Baldwins wool manufacturers in West Hartlepool in the late 1950's. Photo: Keystone
3. Graythorp fabrication yard
A team of Laing workers measuring a large metal tube in one of the welding huts at Graythorp in the early 1970's. Photo: Heritage Images
4. Graythorp progressing
A view of progress on preparing Graythorp for the construction of North Sea oil platforms, showing cranes at work in the dry dock. The work carried out on site included dredging the dry dock and earthmoving with the aim of creating a very large dry dock 500 metres long and 250 metres deep, to be excavated to a depth of 8.4 metres below sea level and capable of holding a vessel or rig with a 8.5m draught. Photo: Heritage Images