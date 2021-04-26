Do you think your pet is the cutest or funniest in town and has what it takes to take the Top Pet crown?

The winner of our contest will be crowned as the Mail’s Top Pet, scooping a £50 voucher for Pets at Home – and it could be your pet taking home the prize!

Here’s how to enter our competition:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Is your pet a star? It's time to enter them into our Top Pet competition.

All you have to do is send us a video clip of your pet, lasting 20 seconds or less, as well as their photo, their name, and your name and contact details.

Please put ‘Top Pet’ in the subject line of your email or social media message.

The competition is open to pets of all kinds, shapes and sizes and we can’t wait to see your videos of your adorable four-legged friends, rare reptiles and fabulous fish.

Entries are open until 11pm on Friday, May 7 so there’s plenty of time to pick out your favourite clips and snaps.

The best entries will be put into a shortlist which will be revealed later in May.

This will then go out to a public vote, with the pet receiving the most votes being crowned our Top Pet 2021 winner.

Good luck to all creatures great and small!

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day.