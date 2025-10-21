Here’s how to get involved in Hartlepool’s conservation committee
Hartlepool Borough Council is re-establishing its Conservation Area Advisory Committee to help protect and maintain the borough’s conservation areas.
The council is looking for eight residents to sit on the committee, which will meet quarterly.
Councillor Karen Oliver, who will chair the committee, said: “Hartlepool’s conservation areas and heritage buildings are massively important and we are looking for people who share our passion for, and commitment to, preserving and enhancing them.”
She added: "We’re committed to restoring pride in Hartlepool, strengthening our communities and creating a vibrant and thriving borough.”
Residents interested in being considered for the committee must live, work or own property in a conservation area or be able to demonstrate another interest in it.
For more information and to apply, email [email protected]. Completed forms must be returned by Friday, October 31.