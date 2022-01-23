Here’s how you can join Hartlepool Brass Band and learn to play a musical instrument
Hartlepool Brass Band are on the lookout for new members with anyone welcome to join.
The band are appealing for new members to join the group as brass or percussion players – and be given the chance to learn how to play a musical instrument in the company of experienced players and those who are also learning.
Band leader David Harrison told the Mail that musicians of all abilities are welcome.
He said: “We welcome anyone to join the band from absolute beginners to experienced musicians or those of us who haven't played for a while.
“We are a fun band who provide traditional and modern brass band entertainment to the local community and surrounding area.
"We are a non profit organisation and any donations we receive are presented to local charities such at the Alice House Hospice or the RNLI.”
Hartlepool Brass Band practice on a Tuesday night at Hartlepool Rovers Rugby Club, West View Road.
For further details contact David on 07747 756755.