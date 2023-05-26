Here are 16 pubs across Hartlepool that will be serving pints in their beer gardens this bank holiday weekend. Will you be visiting any?
The weather for the long weekend is set to be warm and sunny, so a great excuse for a visit to any one of our local pubs.
Is your favourite here? This list is not exhaustive.
1. Jacksons Wharf, the Marina
Is there a better place to spend the bank holiday weekend than with views of the marina and the HMS Trincomalee? Photo: Frank Reid
2. The Travellers Rest, Stockton Road
The Travellers Rest is a traditional British pub serving grills, comfort food and live sport. Not to mention, it has an extensive beer garden out the back. Photo: Frank Reid
3. The White House, Wooler Road
The White House has lived many lives, serving as a voluntary aid detachment during the First World War and a school in the 1900s. Now, it is a public house offering its customers fresh pints and delicious food that can be enjoyed in its sunny beer garden. Photo: Frank Reid
4. The Causeway, Stranton
Known for its live music and pool tables, the Causeway is a great place to soak up some bank holiday sun. Photo: Frank Reid