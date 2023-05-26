News you can trust since 1877
Where will you be spending your bank holiday weekend?

Here’s to the weekend: 16 Hartlepool beer gardens to visit this bank holiday

Looking for bank holiday plans?
By Madeleine Raine
Published 26th May 2023, 17:00 BST

Here are 16 pubs across Hartlepool that will be serving pints in their beer gardens this bank holiday weekend. Will you be visiting any?

The weather for the long weekend is set to be warm and sunny, so a great excuse for a visit to any one of our local pubs.

Is your favourite here? This list is not exhaustive.

Is there a better place to spend the bank holiday weekend than with views of the marina and the HMS Trincomalee?

1. Jacksons Wharf, the Marina

Is there a better place to spend the bank holiday weekend than with views of the marina and the HMS Trincomalee? Photo: Frank Reid

The Travellers Rest is a traditional British pub serving grills, comfort food and live sport. Not to mention, it has an extensive beer garden out the back.

2. The Travellers Rest, Stockton Road

The Travellers Rest is a traditional British pub serving grills, comfort food and live sport. Not to mention, it has an extensive beer garden out the back. Photo: Frank Reid

The White House has lived many lives, serving as a voluntary aid detachment during the First World War and a school in the 1900s. Now, it is a public house offering its customers fresh pints and delicious food that can be enjoyed in its sunny beer garden.

3. The White House, Wooler Road

The White House has lived many lives, serving as a voluntary aid detachment during the First World War and a school in the 1900s. Now, it is a public house offering its customers fresh pints and delicious food that can be enjoyed in its sunny beer garden. Photo: Frank Reid

Known for its live music and pool tables, the Causeway is a great place to soak up some bank holiday sun.

4. The Causeway, Stranton

Known for its live music and pool tables, the Causeway is a great place to soak up some bank holiday sun. Photo: Frank Reid

