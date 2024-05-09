Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People across Hartlepool can expect milder temperatures as the Met Office releasing its forecast for the upcoming weekend.

Experts at the Met Office have forecast a mild few days in Hartlepool as temperatures soar to highs of 21 degrees Celsius.

Friday, May 10, is set to be a mostly cloudy day, but sunny intervals can be expected from around 4pm until sunset just before 9pm.

Temperatures are at their hottest on Friday at 21 degrees Celsius before dipping slightly to 19 degrees Celsius on Saturday, May 11.

Experts predict Saturday to be similar to Friday as clouds dominate the sky during the day and sunny intervals appear from late afternoon.

Sunday, May 12, is expected to be cloudy all day but temperatures are still set to be mild as they range from 13 degrees Celsius to 18 degrees Celsius.