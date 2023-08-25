Here’s what to expect from the weather in Hartlepool this bank holiday weekend
Experts at the Met Office have outlined what Hartlepool can expect from the weather over the bank holiday weekend.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 25th Aug 2023, 16:57 BST- 1 min read
This weekend, the weather is looking to be mostly dry and sunny with the occasional chance of showers.
On Saturday, August 26, temperatures are likely to reach a high of 17 degrees Celsius on a largely sunny day with a one-in-three chance of showers between 2pm and 4pm.
On Sunday, August 27, temperatures are likely to be the same although showers may return between 4pm and 7pm.
Monday looks to be the nicest day of all with temperatures reaching 18 degrees Celsius and sunshine all day – a perfect day to visit the beach.