‘Hero’ Hartlepool boy with rare kidney condition to join family on 20-mile charity walk

Just over six moths ago, Craig Adair, 11, was diagnosed with a rare form of Nephrotic Syndrome, called Membranous.

The condition affects the kidneys and causes swelling, fatigue and weight gain.

Craig’s mother, Sophie Young, 31, has said it is an adult kidney disease which is rarely found in children.

Craig Adair, with mum Sophie Young, is to take part in a sponsored walk.

Sophie, from Dyke House, said: "He looked totally normal one day and then the next day, his full face and his full body was fulled with fluid.

"It was quite horrific to see. We took him straight to A&E and they knew straight away that he had kidney failure.

"He went yellow and he went puffy and swollen and he couldn’t walk. He was quite poorly, we had to stay in hospital for a week at the time.”

Sophie, who works in retail, has described how the diagnosis turned the family’s lives upside down, with Craig not being able to walk until the swelling went down.

Sophie Young with son Craig Adair, 11, who has a rare kidney condition.

"It’s turned our lives upside down. We’ve had to get used to a new way of living,” said Sophie.

"Before this, Craig never took a tablet in his life. Now he takes 18 tablets on a morning and three on an evening.”

She added: "It’s been quite heartbreaking to be honest, but we’re just trying to keep positive.

"He’s been an absolute hero, he’s been an absolute star. He doesn’t complain, but you can tell he’s a bit down.

"It’s quite hard to watch.”

Now Sophie, Craig’s father, also called Craig, 33, and little Craig’s godmother, Harriet Armstrong, 31, are set to embark on charity walk from Hartlepool to Seaham and back on February 1 to raise money for the Nephrotic Syndrome Foundation.

Craig, who cannot do contact sports anymore, but is able to go for walks, has also vowed to join his family for a part of the walk.

Speaking of Craig, who goes to English Martyrs School, Sophie said: "He’s a very well-behaved child. He just doesn’t complain. He takes it in stride, he’s so strong.

"He’s so loving, he’s the most polite little boy you’ll ever meet. He’ll do anything for anybody.”

