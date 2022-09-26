Heroes of Hartlepool: 25 famous people who were born, lived or studied here
Hartlepool has certainly had its fair share of heroes of the local, national, international and unsung variety.
By Gavin Ledwith
Monday, 26th September 2022, 12:23 pm
Here then is our tribute to 25 well-known names with links to the town. It does not proclaim to be the definitive list – merely a flavour of what we have had to offer the worlds of sport, music, broadcasting, fashion, film and beyond. Read more: Town trivia – 10 random facts you may not know about Hartlepool
