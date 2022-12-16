Heroes of Hartlepool: 32 famous names who were born, lived or studied here

Hartlepool has certainly had plenty of heroes encompassing both the sung and unsung variety.
Here then is our tribute to just some of the town’s acclaimed sons and daughters. It does not proclaim to be the definitive guide – there would be just too many names to cram in – and is merely a flavour of what we have had to offer the worlds of sport, music, broadcasting, fashion, film and beyond.
1. Sir Carl Aarvold
Born in 1907, he played full international rugby for England, served in the Second World War and later became the Recorder of London, presiding over the 1965 trial of the infamous Kray Twins. He died in 1991.
Photo: Other 3rd Party
2. Alice Bendle
Alice spent more than decade campaigning for funds from officialdom to open Hartlepool's first hospice. Her dream eventually came true in 1980 and the hospice's current home near the University Hospital of Hartlepool is named Alice House in her honour. She died in 1993.
Photo: Other 3rd Party
3. Brian Clough
Born in 1935, he was a prolific scorer for his native Middlesbrough and then Sunderland before cutting his managerial teeth at Hartlepools United in 1965. "Cloughie", who lived on the Fens Estate during his two years here, later won the European Cup twice with Nottingham Forest. He died in 2004.
Photo: nop supplied
4. Lewis Cope
A member of Hartlepool street crew Ruff Diamond in his youth, Lewis became a professional actor and joined the cast of ITV soap opera Emmerdale in December 2022 as Nicky the nanny.
Photo: ITV