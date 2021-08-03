He's helped cancer patients for years and now a Hartlepool charity champion has won an award - from Downing Street

Boris Johnson’s office has bestowed a Points of Light honour on Micky Day, the founder of Miles for Men which has donated £523,000 to worthy causes since it was first started in 2012.

Micky admitted: “It was a shock to get the call. I know it is aimed at me as the founder but we have always been a team. We are all buzzing to be recognised by the Government for what we do.”

He said the honour was down to the people and businesses of Hartlepool and added: “Without them we can't do what we do.”

Miles for Men founder Micky Day who has won a Points of Light award from the Prime Minister's office.

But Micky reserved a special mention for the tireless team of volunteers at Miles for Men.

"We have an amazing set of people in our charity who love what they do and love making a difference in their community. They love seeing those smiles on people's faces which is priceless for us as a self funded charity.”

Micky planned to raise money by hosting a sponsored 5k run in Hartlepool which has since become an annual fixture.

A huge turnout for the 2019 Miles for Men 5k charity run.

That first run attracted 1,000 runners and raised more than £40,000.

Since then, the charity has grown massively and has supported terminally ill young people. The charity has also given food donations during lockdown and supported people with cancer and patients in hospices.

In 2020, it launched a further new charitable brand, ‘Minds for Men’ and ‘Wellness for Women’ to address a rise in mental health issues.

Miles for Men founder Micky Day.

Jill Mortimer, MP for Hartlepool, said: “I pay tribute to the wonderful work Michael has done over the years, not only to raise such an impressive amount of money in support of people with cancer, but also to widen his scope to raise awareness of mental health issues through ‘Minds for Men’ and ‘Wellness for Women’.”

It has helped people affected by cancer to have their wedding dreams come true. It has helped children to enjoy special days out and adults to have much-needed support when they have needed it the most.

The Points of Light award recognises outstanding individual volunteers who are making a change in their community. Every week day the Prime Minister recognises an inspirational volunteer with the Daily Point of Light award.

The first Miles for Men run in 2012.

The UK Points of Light award aims to inspire people whether they are fundraising, awareness raising, or problem solving heroes.

They honour people who have changed lives and organisers hope their stories can inspire thousands more to get involved or start their own initiatives.

To find out more, visit Points of Light at https://www.pointsoflight.gov.uk/

