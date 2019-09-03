After watching the event on TV for two decades, Diane Stephens has been inspired to pull on her running shoes after all the fantastic fundraising efforts of supporters who have raised thousands of pounds for the museum on the Headland.

The UK’s only First World War battlefield site, which saw action during the devastating bombardment of Hartlepool on December 16 in 1914, was in danger of closing earlier this year before a successful campaign which included around 200 people take part in a 16-mile sponsored Tommy to Tommy walk in May that raised over £20,000.

It was organised by local supporters including taxi driver Stephen Picton, Councillor Dave Hunter and Ian Cawley of Burbank Community Centre.

Diane Stephens with her Great North Run running shoes. Picture by Frank Reid

On Sunday, September 8, Diane will do her bit when she lines up for the famous half marathon from Newcastle to South Shields.

She said: “I’m from South Shields so have watched it for over 20 years since its inception and had been thinking ‘I need to do that one day’.

“I thought all those lovely people walked 16 miles and raised all that money that I should really make some effort myself.

“I’m not the fittest person in the world so I’m calling it my Great North Run attempt, as if I get to the finish I will be very happy!”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diane applied to take part in January when the future of the museum was a lot less certain.

“I saw it as one of those last ditch things to try to keep the museum open,” she said.

“Everything else just took off after that.”

Diane will run wearing a T-shirt designed by Swedish metal band Sabaton, sales of which raised over £4,000 for the museum campaign.

The band, who have a huge following, decided to help as they share a passion with history after the museum’s plight was brought to their attention.

The Mail supported the efforts with our Battery Charge awareness campaign.