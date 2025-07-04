This home, in Meadowcroft Mews, Hartlepool, is currently on the market for £360,000 and is being marketed by Collier Estates.
1. Meadowcroft Mews
This semi-detached home has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and is in the West Park area of town. Photo: Rightmove
2. Entrance
Entering this home via an oversized glazed black door is a spacious reception hall which leads into an open-plan living room to the left and kitchen and dining room to the right. Photo: Rightmove
3. Kitchen
This beautiful kitchen is large in size and modern in design. It boasts a feature island with breakfast bar and wine cooler, as well as an induction hob, fridge freezer and warming drawer. Photo: Rightmove
4. Open-plan layout
This hallway is complimented by a built-in cloakroom and a guest washroom. Photo: Rightmove
