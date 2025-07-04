Take a look inside this stunning two-bed Hartlepool home next to Ward Jackson Park.placeholder image
Take a look inside this stunning two-bed Hartlepool home next to Ward Jackson Park.

‘Hidden’ Hartlepool home next to Ward Jackson Park hits the market for £360,000

By Madeleine Raine
Published 4th Jul 2025, 04:45 BST
This semi-detached Hartlepool home has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a dedicated parking bay.

This home, in Meadowcroft Mews, Hartlepool, is currently on the market for £360,000 and is being marketed by Collier Estates.

This semi-detached home has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and is in the West Park area of town.

1. Meadowcroft Mews

This semi-detached home has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and is in the West Park area of town. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Entering this home via an oversized glazed black door is a spacious reception hall which leads into an open-plan living room to the left and kitchen and dining room to the right.

2. Entrance

Entering this home via an oversized glazed black door is a spacious reception hall which leads into an open-plan living room to the left and kitchen and dining room to the right. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This beautiful kitchen is large in size and modern in design. It boasts a feature island with breakfast bar and wine cooler, as well as an induction hob, fridge freezer and warming drawer.

3. Kitchen

This beautiful kitchen is large in size and modern in design. It boasts a feature island with breakfast bar and wine cooler, as well as an induction hob, fridge freezer and warming drawer. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This hallway is complimented by a built-in cloakroom and a guest washroom.

4. Open-plan layout

This hallway is complimented by a built-in cloakroom and a guest washroom. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice