Star Brenda Blethyn who plays the detective of the title has been spotted in the town on Monday as ITV film crews descend on the town.

Blethyn was filming scenes for the show’s upcoming 13th series at various locations on Hartlepool’s historic Headland including on the fish quay in her familiar costume of green overcoat and hat.

Production vehicles took over the car park in front of the Borough Hall and also the National Museum of the Royal Navy in town.

Brenda Blethyn as DCI Vera Stanhope filming on the Headland for a previous series.

A drone film crew were also on the Headland.

Hartlepool has played host to Vera several times in recent years including 2019, 2020 and last in 2022 in Ward Jackson Park, at the railway station and in Church Street.