Hobson's choice as Hartlepool's Andy Capp mural artist encourages donations for RNLI

Artist Lewis Hobson by his Andy Capp cartoon strip mural near the Pilot Pier on the Headland. Picture: Tom Collins.

Lewis Hobson, 27, painted the large work of art on the side of a storage building at the Headland's Pilot Pier used by three fisherman friends.

He said he has been amazed by the response to his art work and has asked people to make a donation to the RNLI.

Lewis, who also goes by the name Lewis Durham as a nod to his home city, said: “The Headland residents have been so supportive and friendly whilst I have been working on my projects. I think they are enjoying seeing the area brightened up a bit.

Artist Lewis also painted this mural of Hartlepool's former Elephant Rock on the side of The Pot House pub on the Headland. Picture by FRANK REID

"To show some support for my work I have asked people to simply make a donation to the RNLI.

"I admire the commitment of the volunteers and what they do. They do an amazing job and everyone really appreciated them.”

Lewis has done a number of colourful works of art in public across the North East, including Hartlepool, under the name Durham Spray Paints.

He completed it in just one day and it proved an instant hit with residents and visitors alike.

Lewis added: “With the Andy Capp statue a few yards away opposite the Pot House pub I thought it would be an obvious choice and I'm really pleased with it.”

The Pot House pub also features some of Lewis's work and shows the Elephant Rock and Lighthouse.

And at the rear of Albion Terrace Lewis is currently working on a few other projects that are also proving to be popular.

"For whatever reason Hartlepool has really opened its eyes to me which is great because I think it’s such an incredible place.”

For a map of where to find all of Lewis’s other works of art visit his page Durham Spray Paints on Facebook.

To make a donation to the RNLI visit https://rnli.org/support-us/give-money/donate

