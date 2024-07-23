Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Hartlepool holidaymaker is heading home after being stranded in a Mexican hospital for several days.

John Wilkinson, 74, took ill at the airport while on his way back to America with his wife Rosalind and son John Terry Wilkinson.

He was taken to hospital on Tuesday, July 16, and treated in intensive care for pneumonia.

But due to a problem with his travel insurance, his family were told John could not leave until they settled $40,000 (£31,000) in medical expenses.

John Wilkinson, from Hartlepool, in the Mexican hospital.

His family launched an online fundraising campaign with friends raising over $11,000 (£8,500) to help bring him home.

After negotiations with the hospital and recovering sufficiently, John was allowed out at the weekend and is due back home on Thursday.

John’s granddaughter Paige Milligan said: “We’re all very relieved. At the same time, I don’t think we will settle until he is off the plane and back in the UK.”

After several days in the Mexican hospital, John junior was able to negotiate a reduced bill of $34,000 and arranged a personal loan to pay half of the required amount up front.

Rosalind, John junior and John Wilkinson earlier during their holiday.

John and wife Rosalind, of Burbank, Hartlepool, had visited Mexico during a two-month stay with John junior and his girlfriend Tanya in Austin, Texas.

The couple are well known in the town and have helped out many people themselves over the years.

Paige said: “They are not the type of people who would ask for help. My grandad didn’t know anything about it at first.”

She said the family have been blown away by people’s kind donations adding: “I can’t believe it. There are still quite a lot of friends wanting to put money in.”

John and Rosalind on holiday in Mexico.

Friends at the Belle Vue Social Club held a collection and members of the Olde Durhams club raised money through football cards.

John is on medication and has been ordered to rest. He spent 18 hours flying back to America on Monday after flights were hit by the worldwide IT outage.

John junior said: “This is what our family went through while we were in Mexico on what was supposed to be a relaxing time.”