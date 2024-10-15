Homeless charity Cornerstone team swap places with Hartlepool rough sleepers
Staff and volunteers from Cornerstone Supported Housing and Counselling camped out to help raise awareness on World Homeless Day.
Meanwhile, homeless people took shelter in the charity’s base in Park Road, Hartlepool.
The role reversal took place on international World Homeless Day last Thursday which also happened to be the coldest night of recent months.
Three Cornerstone workers and two volunteers hunkered down in sleep pods – insulated pop up tents made by a charity – but still found it hard to sleep.
Harry Morton, homeless response lead at Cornerstone, said: “Our hub on Park Road was open for anyone to stay during the night.
"While people were in our building we had five of us sleeping out the back.
"It was cold. Even with all the thermals I had on it was very hard to get comfortable and very hard to get any sleep whatsoever.
"I was just to see what people go through on a day to day basis. For us it was one night but for others it’s their reality.”
Harry said the charity says they also achieved their goal where nobody slept rough in Hartlepool that night.
Cornerstone performs regular “street sweeps” on behalf of Hartlepool Borough Council to identify and offer support to anyone sleeping rough.
On the night of the sleep out, staff were joined by partner agencies including Harbour domestic abuse charity.
"We did a big street service with different services and believe there were zero rough sleepers,” added Harry.
The initiative was held on World Homeless Day to help raise public awareness about the needs of people who currently experience homelessness and promote the work taking place in local communities.
Cornerstone added: “A massive thank you to all our teams and volunteers who gave their time and effort voluntarily, with no funding.
"Your dedication truly made a difference.”
The charity provides supported accommodation in Hartlepool and Durham and nine emergency beds in the town.
Its homeless hub on Park Road is open Monday to Friday between 10am and 3pm for people to access support including washing facilities, to use computers or just keep warm.
