Homeless charity Cornerstone team swap places with Hartlepool rough sleepers

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 15th Oct 2024, 15:06 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2024, 15:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Members of a Hartlepool homeless charity swapped places with rough sleepers to spend a cold night on the streets.

Staff and volunteers from Cornerstone Supported Housing and Counselling camped out to help raise awareness on World Homeless Day.

Meanwhile, homeless people took shelter in the charity’s base in Park Road, Hartlepool.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The role reversal took place on international World Homeless Day last Thursday which also happened to be the coldest night of recent months.

Members of the Cornerstone team in Hartlepool during their sleep out on World Homeless Day.Members of the Cornerstone team in Hartlepool during their sleep out on World Homeless Day.
Members of the Cornerstone team in Hartlepool during their sleep out on World Homeless Day.

Three Cornerstone workers and two volunteers hunkered down in sleep pods – insulated pop up tents made by a charity – but still found it hard to sleep.

Read More
New Hartlepool substance misuse treatment centre to be built on current site aft...

Harry Morton, homeless response lead at Cornerstone, said: “Our hub on Park Road was open for anyone to stay during the night.

"While people were in our building we had five of us sleeping out the back.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Cornerstone team at the homeless hub on Park Road, Hartlepool.The Cornerstone team at the homeless hub on Park Road, Hartlepool.
The Cornerstone team at the homeless hub on Park Road, Hartlepool.

"It was cold. Even with all the thermals I had on it was very hard to get comfortable and very hard to get any sleep whatsoever.

"I was just to see what people go through on a day to day basis. For us it was one night but for others it’s their reality.”

Harry said the charity says they also achieved their goal where nobody slept rough in Hartlepool that night.

Cornerstone performs regular “street sweeps” on behalf of Hartlepool Borough Council to identify and offer support to anyone sleeping rough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On the night of the sleep out, staff were joined by partner agencies including Harbour domestic abuse charity.

"We did a big street service with different services and believe there were zero rough sleepers,” added Harry.

The initiative was held on World Homeless Day to help raise public awareness about the needs of people who currently experience homelessness and promote the work taking place in local communities.

Cornerstone added: “A massive thank you to all our teams and volunteers who gave their time and effort voluntarily, with no funding.

"Your dedication truly made a difference.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The charity provides supported accommodation in Hartlepool and Durham and nine emergency beds in the town.

Its homeless hub on Park Road is open Monday to Friday between 10am and 3pm for people to access support including washing facilities, to use computers or just keep warm.

Related topics:HartlepoolHousingHartlepool Borough Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice