Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Members of a Hartlepool homeless charity swapped places with rough sleepers to spend a cold night on the streets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff and volunteers from Cornerstone Supported Housing and Counselling camped out to help raise awareness on World Homeless Day.

Meanwhile, homeless people took shelter in the charity’s base in Park Road, Hartlepool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The role reversal took place on international World Homeless Day last Thursday which also happened to be the coldest night of recent months.

Members of the Cornerstone team in Hartlepool during their sleep out on World Homeless Day.

Three Cornerstone workers and two volunteers hunkered down in sleep pods – insulated pop up tents made by a charity – but still found it hard to sleep.

Harry Morton, homeless response lead at Cornerstone, said: “Our hub on Park Road was open for anyone to stay during the night.

"While people were in our building we had five of us sleeping out the back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cornerstone team at the homeless hub on Park Road, Hartlepool.

"It was cold. Even with all the thermals I had on it was very hard to get comfortable and very hard to get any sleep whatsoever.

"I was just to see what people go through on a day to day basis. For us it was one night but for others it’s their reality.”

Harry said the charity says they also achieved their goal where nobody slept rough in Hartlepool that night.

Cornerstone performs regular “street sweeps” on behalf of Hartlepool Borough Council to identify and offer support to anyone sleeping rough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the night of the sleep out, staff were joined by partner agencies including Harbour domestic abuse charity.

"We did a big street service with different services and believe there were zero rough sleepers,” added Harry.

The initiative was held on World Homeless Day to help raise public awareness about the needs of people who currently experience homelessness and promote the work taking place in local communities.

Cornerstone added: “A massive thank you to all our teams and volunteers who gave their time and effort voluntarily, with no funding.

"Your dedication truly made a difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity provides supported accommodation in Hartlepool and Durham and nine emergency beds in the town.

Its homeless hub on Park Road is open Monday to Friday between 10am and 3pm for people to access support including washing facilities, to use computers or just keep warm.