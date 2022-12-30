Homes evacuated after caravan fire in Hartlepool’s Otterpool Close
Neighbouring properties had to be evacuated after a caravan fire spread.
The incident, in the town’s Otterpool Close happened just before 4am on Friday, December 30.
A caravan was completely destroyed by the blaze, which also spread to a nearby house, causing damage to the guttering and the windows of the home. There was also 10% smoke damage to the kitchen and upstairs bedroom of the property.
Cleveland Fire Brigade has said that everyone inside the house at the time of the incident was accounted for.
No casualties have been reported, although neighbouring properties were evacuated.
Three engines from Hartlepool and Billingham attended the incident.
Firefighters spent just over two hours battling the flames and used two breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets and small tools.
Crews left the scene just after 6am.
The cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed.